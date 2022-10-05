Short Interest in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Rises By 11.4%

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 25.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.22. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $143.18 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

