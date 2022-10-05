Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Grows By 11.0%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Dada Nexus Stock Up 10.8 %
Shares of DADA opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $24.83.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.