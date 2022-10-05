Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Increases By 9.7%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,761,100 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 2,517,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 575.2 days.

Dollarama Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.35.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

