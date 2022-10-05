Short Interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Drops By 5.4%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance
Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
