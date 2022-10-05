Short Interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Drops By 5.4%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

About Enlivex Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 434,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 85,035 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

