Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Drops By 5.5%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 250,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Executive Network Partnering Price Performance

NYSE:ENPC opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Executive Network Partnering has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Executive Network Partnering in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Executive Network Partnering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 120.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after buying an additional 1,310,985 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 955.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after buying an additional 1,791,876 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at $15,194,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 134.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,173,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after buying an additional 672,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 52.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 349,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

