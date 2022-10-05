Short Interest in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Increases By 11.1%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Trading Up 10.1 %

FREY opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.63. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

FREY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

