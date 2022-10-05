Short Interest in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Drops By 5.4%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,800 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 447,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

InflaRx Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.35. On average, analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 45,405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 891.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

