Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Declines By 5.5%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 470,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,535.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of IHG stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

