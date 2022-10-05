Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Rises By 8.1%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.07.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 245.79%. Research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

