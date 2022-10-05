Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Rises By 8.1%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.07.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 245.79%. Research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.25 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. HSBC raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.12.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

