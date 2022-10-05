Short Interest in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Expands By 9.2%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,400 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 375,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IREN. Cowen cut Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.01.

Iris Energy Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

