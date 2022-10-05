Short Interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Rises By 8.6%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 276,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Just Energy Group Price Performance

Just Energy Group stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 528.93%. The firm had revenue of $582.68 million for the quarter.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

