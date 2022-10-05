Short Interest in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Rises By 12.7%

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KL Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAQ opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. KL Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAQ. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 397,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 216,089 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $532,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KL Acquisition

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

