Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Expands By 11.2%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 888,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,469.3 days.

Kyowa Kirin Price Performance

Shares of KYKOF stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. Kyowa Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kyowa Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

See Also

