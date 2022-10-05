Short Interest in LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Grows By 9.8%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,700 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 516,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,133.4 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $68.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNXSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($57.14) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Stories

