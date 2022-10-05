Short Interest in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Expands By 9.5%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $144,762.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 214,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,599.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,354.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,885.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $144,762.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,599.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after buying an additional 6,271,804 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 79.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 624,982 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

