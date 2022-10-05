Short Interest in LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Rises By 12.6%

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,200 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 415,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Price Performance

Shares of LMGHF opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Featured Stories

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile and communication-platform-as-a-service solutions. It operates through five segments: Northern Europe, Western Europe, Central Europe, Northern America, and Global Messaging. The company offers LINK Messaging Gateway that integrates SMS gateway solutions with existing IT and computer systems; LINK Web Experience for creating personalized content with landing pages; LINK Conversations for communication with customer-centric channels, content, and messages; LINK Mobile Invoice, which provides various payment channels in one integrated payment interface; Xenioo Conversational Platform, an omnichannel conversational platform to interact with customers; and LINK Insight Dashboard that offers real-time monitoring of campaign.

