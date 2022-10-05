Short Interest in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Increases By 11.0%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,800 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 413,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Magenta Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magenta Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,786,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 531,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 492,081 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Magenta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

Featured Articles

