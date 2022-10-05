Short Interest in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Drops By 6.1%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 13,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 337,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 671.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 45,355 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

