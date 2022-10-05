Short Interest in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Grows By 10.6%

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $158.43 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $151.05 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,347,000 after purchasing an additional 612,352 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

