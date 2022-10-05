Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Grows By 9.7%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 754,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.40. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $13,564,483.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,584,538.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

