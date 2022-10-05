Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Declines By 6.4%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 420.0 days.

Molecular Partners Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MLLCF opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 8 to CHF 6 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Featured Stories

