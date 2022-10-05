Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Expands By 10.7%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PARTS iD Price Performance

Shares of ID stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. PARTS iD has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

