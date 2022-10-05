Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Grows By 9.4%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

WM Technology Trading Up 4.1 %

MAPS stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $243.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. On average, analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at WM Technology

Several research analysts have commented on MAPS shares. BTIG Research downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

In related news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $73,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WM Technology news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $73,871.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 28,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $74,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 383,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,545.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,791 shares of company stock worth $349,246. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WM Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in WM Technology in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in WM Technology in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the first quarter valued at $5,058,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.