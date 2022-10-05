SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SGMA opened at $4.95 on Monday. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

