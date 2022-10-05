SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SGMA opened at $4.95 on Monday. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also

