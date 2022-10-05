SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SGMA opened at $4.95 on Monday. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SigmaTron International (SGMA)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.