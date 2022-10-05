Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $274.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.25.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Signature Bank Trading Up 4.5 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.55. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile



Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

