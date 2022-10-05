Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 7.8% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 297.3% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 20,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 311.5% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 30.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 22.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVX. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE CVX opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $309.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $103.58 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

