SIMBA Storage Token (SST) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

SIMBA Storage Token (SST) traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, SIMBA Storage Token has traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar. SIMBA Storage Token has a market capitalization of $42.57 million and approximately $13,436.00 worth of SIMBA Storage Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIMBA Storage Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SIMBA Storage Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SIMBA Storage Token Profile

SIMBA Storage Token launched on June 15th, 2020. SIMBA Storage Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SIMBA Storage Token is https://reddit.com/r/simbastorage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SIMBA Storage Token’s official message board is medium.com/@simbastorage. SIMBA Storage Token’s official website is simba.storage. SIMBA Storage Token’s official Twitter account is @AllSesameGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIMBA Storage Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simba aims to be a convenient and robust platform for storing bitcoins. Its solution is bringing security and efficiency benefits in long-term holding crypto assets by providing institutional-grade security storage with an easy-to-use interface and a great level of privacy. Moreover, it provides a liquid stablecoin called Simba Stablecoin (SIMBA) that is pegged to satoshi and may be used for a variety of economic activities such as remittance, day-to-day payments, etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMBA Storage Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIMBA Storage Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIMBA Storage Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIMBA Storage Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIMBA Storage Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.