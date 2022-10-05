Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.58.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

