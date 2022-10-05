Siren (SI) Trading Down 26.6% This Week

Siren (SI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Siren has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $18,325.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siren has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One Siren coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Siren Profile

Siren’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Siren is sirenmarkets.com. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

