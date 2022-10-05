Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $1,047,495,000. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $52,162,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 100,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average is $205.61. The stock has a market cap of $350.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

