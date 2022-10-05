Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416,926 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 3.41% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $48,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 72.5% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 103.07%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

