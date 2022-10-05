Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 385,210 shares.The stock last traded at $16.06 and had previously closed at $16.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. The company had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 103.07%.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 132,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.