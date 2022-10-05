SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Up 8%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) shares were up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.63 and last traded at $40.62. Approximately 3,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,239,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.