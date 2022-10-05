SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. SMART Global updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.75 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $850.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

In related news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 136.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

