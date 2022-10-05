SmartCash Hits Market Cap of $1.55 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $9,768.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,207.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00020794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00268915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00136288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00723308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00605677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00606221 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00243775 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,818,678,128 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.