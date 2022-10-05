SmartFi Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00005032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $17,265.00 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartFi has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00144642 BTC.

SmartFi launched on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi (SMTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SmartFi has a current supply of 16,894,524 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SmartFi is 1.18027042 USD and is up 11.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,096.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smartfi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

