Smartshare (SSP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $162.00

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $78,890.14 and $162.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000453 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.