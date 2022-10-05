SmileyCoin Hits Market Cap of $317,955.16 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $317,955.16 and $7.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00020794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00268915 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001242 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016745 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003676 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001039 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.