Smooth Love Potion Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $28.67 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $28.67 million and approximately $15.16 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 8,396,588,339 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

