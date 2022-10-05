SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$38.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 4.8 %

SNC opened at C$25.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.59. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.27 and a 52 week high of C$35.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 148.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In other news, Director William Young acquired 22,800 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.48 per share, with a total value of C$626,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,676.60.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.