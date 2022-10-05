Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $183.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.70 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

