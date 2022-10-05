SocialGood Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $596,512.00 (SG)

SocialGood (SG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. SocialGood has a total market cap of $596,512.00 and $347,844.00 worth of SocialGood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SocialGood has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SocialGood coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SocialGood’s genesis date was July 14th, 2020. SocialGood’s total supply is 9,925,753 coins. SocialGood’s official Twitter account is @SoichiroTakaoka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SocialGood is socialgood-foundation.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Social Good Project targets global expansion of the world’s first social contribution token ecosystem (Social Good Ecosystem™) using the SocialGood cryptocurrency. The more participants do what they like within this autonomously distributed Social Good Ecosystem™, which utilizes AI and blockchains, the more they can improve society.The SocialGood project is project based on blockchain technology, supported by the Japanese government and led by professionals in the fintech field.SocialGood is developed with ERC-20 (Ethereum Request for Comments: Token Standard #20) based on Ethereum. Tokens have a function as membership rights. Users can join the Social Good Ecosystem™ by purchasing tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialGood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialGood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialGood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

