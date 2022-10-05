Soda Coin Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Soda Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and $136,930.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Soda Coin Token Profile

Soda Coin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 tokens. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng.

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Soda Coin (SOC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Soda Coin has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,883,526,984.4175832 in circulation. The last known price of Soda Coin is 0.00514754 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $97,920.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.monstercube.kr/eng/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

