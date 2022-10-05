Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Given New €110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLVYY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Solvay from €147.00 ($150.00) to €108.00 ($110.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solvay from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Solvay Stock Performance

Shares of Solvay stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. Solvay has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

