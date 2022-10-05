Songbird (SGB) Price Tops $0.0196 on Major Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $195.74 million and $1.45 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Songbird has a current supply of 16,089,041,095.890411 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Songbird is 0.01952056 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,271,920.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.xyz/.”

