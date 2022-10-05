SonoCoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $860,194.07 (SONO)

SonoCoin (SONO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. SonoCoin has a market cap of $860,194.07 and $13,111.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SonoCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 127,957,897 coins and its circulating supply is 49,147,660 coins. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin.

