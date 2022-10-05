SORA Validator Token (VAL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.21 Million

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $34,676.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010641 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00170352 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token was first traded on May 25th, 2015. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,460,028 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Used to reward validators on the SORA NetworkDecreasing supply over time, with tokens burned at every SORA v2 network transaction, Elastic rewards to validators and stake nominators are given in VAL, as a percent of the daily burned VAL, Holders receive a part of the XOR created by the token bonding curve to provide liquidity on Polkaswap. VAL holders can group together into DAOs to pool their liquidity and vote to provide liquidity to trading pairs on Polkaswap and receive PSWAP tokens as a rewardThe official Sora Validator Token ticker is “VAL” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA Validator Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

