Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 12.0 %

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 834,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 54,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.