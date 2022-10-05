Sourceless (STR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,522.00

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $214.64 million and approximately $9,522.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,252.86 or 0.99900354 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002397 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00051608 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00063587 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021753 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0089519 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

