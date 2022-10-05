SpaceChain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,267.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One SpaceChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $2,267.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- LightSpeedCoin (LSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007320 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004020 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
SpaceChain Coin Profile
SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain.
SpaceChain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
